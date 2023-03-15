A MUCH-loved church in the wider Tavistock area will now remain open for services, following a fervent appeal against its planned closure.
A proposal to close All Saints Church in Dunterton near Milton Abbot to public worship was issued by the Church Commissioners for the Church of England in October of last year.
This followed a request to the Diocesan Church Building Strategy Committee that the Church Buildings Council compile a report on the future and sustainability of the church. This was written after a site visit in the summer of 2021.
The commissioners sought representation from those against the proposed closure, stating that if there were no objections the closure would go ahead. Thanks to an outcry, though, it will remain open.
John Spensley, the church’s treasurer, who fought hard against this closure and urged people to prevent it from happening, is overjoyed.
He said: ‘Following a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the church’s future, a meeting was held early this year with the Exeter Diocese where they confirmed that the church is to remain open for services.
‘We had nearly 40 [people] make their representations against this closure, by both letter and email, from the extended community too in places such as Milton Abbot, Bradstone and Kelly.
‘The key was to get people together in the roles of supporting a church such as secretary, treasurer and health and safety officer. We also had a Friends of Dunterton Church group set up to share information, which is also a sub-committee of the Milton Abbot with Dunterton Parochial Church Council.
‘We’re very excited about it all, so many good things are happening with community engagement and we’re organising more community events where we get together and do things to support people.’
Going forward, the community will be required to meet some specific ongoing requirements that include maintaining a congregation and holding a minimum of six services a year.
Upcoming services at the church will take place on: April 2 at 11am, May 7 at 11am, June 4 at 11am, August 6 at 11am, October 1 at 11am and December 25 at 9.30am.
Upcoming events will include a community skittles evening with a barbecue on April 15 at Bradstone Manor, starting at 7pm, a memory day on May 14 at Tuell Farm from 11am to plant a wildflower in the meadow to the memory of someone special and the church’s annual River Walk, planned for October 22. The walk will follow a route starting and finishing at Dunterton Cross, with refreshments served during the walk. For more information on the community skittles evening and the River Walk, contact Sue Champion on 01822 870110 or email [email protected] about the memory day.
John said: ‘Further to the annual River Walk, we are actively engaging with the wider community to grow the missional outreach for the parish, planning events and speaking with other churches. A massive thank you to everyone who supported a passionate wish to keep the church open for services. This has been recognized and is truly amazing!’