Upcoming events will include a community skittles evening with a barbecue on April 15 at Bradstone Manor, starting at 7pm, a memory day on May 14 at Tuell Farm from 11am to plant a wildflower in the meadow to the memory of someone special and the church’s annual River Walk, planned for October 22. The walk will follow a route starting and finishing at Dunterton Cross, with refreshments served during the walk. For more information on the community skittles evening and the River Walk, contact Sue Champion on 01822 870110 or email [email protected] about the memory day.