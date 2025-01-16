A mental health charity still has spaces available on its January retreat to the moors.
Mind over Mountains brings professional mental health support combined with hikes and walking in nature.
With Blue Monday approaching, the group are going on a two-day retreat on Dartmoor with spaces, including some that can be funded by the charity, available for the upcoming retreat on January 24-26.
Laura, a previous participant on the Dartmoor weekend, said: “The weekend was a chance to connect with people – a group of sensational individuals, who were so awe-inspiring – and it was an amazing atmosphere to be part of.
“We were able to express our thoughts and emotions openly in a non-judgmental, structured environment, which allowed us to learn about one another, as well as ourselves. Everyone was in the same boat, just paddling with a different oar. Listening and watching the confidence in others grow was the true highlight of my weekend.“
Mind over Mountains says that one in four people will experience a mental health problem during the coming year but only one in 100 made a resolution to improve their mental health in a YouGov New Year survey.
Ian Sansbury, chief executive of Mind Over Mountains, said: “It can be difficult to know where to turn when you are struggling mentally, but evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature and good health and wellbeing.”
“With our walks and weekend retreats we then offer much more than an escape into nature. Enjoying the Dartmoor scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – and we add mental health support in that unpressured setting. Participants are accompanied by skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen.”
There is a fee to cover costs of accommodation, guides and counsellors but there are bursaries available for people who need support.
For more information, including booking the 24-26 January wellbeing retreat, visit www.mindovermountains.org.uk