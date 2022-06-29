Fernworthy Forest phone mast could have solar power

AN application to Dartmoor National Park Authority to build a 35-metre phone mast at Fernworthy Forest has been withdrawn for the time being after hitting an issue on providing power for the site.

Telecommunications company Cornerstone is now seeking to provide power on the site within the forest with an array of solar panels, which the national park authority has advised will need a fresh planning application.

The application seeks to install a 35-metre high lattice tower to support six antennas, four transmission dishes and two equipment cabinets along with a generator on land at Fernworthy Forest.

Dartmoor Forest Parish Council backed the original proposal, which is aimed at improving mobile phone signal coverage on Dartmoor.

There have been some objections, with one stating: ‘I believe the proposed development of a 35 metre lattice telecommunications tower, generator and associated structures at this remote and sensitive site 480 metres above sea level is unprecedented and totally inappropriate.’

Meanwhile, applications to West Devon Borough Council include a proposal to demolish a barn and build two houses in its place at West Nymph Farm at South Tawton (1648/2/FUL).

The proposal is an amendment on an earlier proposal which would have seen the barn converted into five homes. This received permisson from WDBC under ‘permitted development rights’ which allows redundant buildings on farms to be converted into homes where outside appearance of the building has not been substantially altered.

A statement issued in support of the application said: ‘It is reasoned that this new scheme offers betterment in design to the original. The agricultural barn with permission for conversion is located within the farmstead of West Nymph Farm. ‘The particular farm building is 75 metres from the original farmhouse and courtyard of traditional barns converted into dwellings. It is argued that the new proposed scheme is more in keeping with these traditional properties, the use of natural stonework to match these existing buildings, and large timbler classing keeps the design agricultural and vernacular to South Tawton and the surrounding area.’

Other applications to West Devon Borough Council include:

