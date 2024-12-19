DEVON is facing years of disruption to train services as a London railway station is transformed into a new “transport superhub”.
When finished, Old Oak Common station just west of Paddington will have 14 platforms to serve up to 250,000 passengers every day as part of the nationwide HS2 project.
But Devon MPs fear that work to build the station will cause major problems for travellers to and from the county. Some services will go to Euston instead of Paddington, adding time to journeys.
Services over Christmas will be affected by the works, and passengers going to and from London are being advised to check the timetables.
Speaking at prime minister’s questions, David Reed (Conservative, Exmouth and Exeter East) said passengers across the South West face years of disruption.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Government had earmarked £30 million towards mitigating problems.
In a separate Westminster debate on Devon’s rail network, Rachel Gilmour (Lib Dem, Tiverton and Minehead) called for rail fares to be cut to encourage people to travel during the Old Oak Common project, and for more investment in Devon’s rail and road infrastructure during the disruption.
Steve Darling (Lib Dem, Torbay) said the work in West London is a “new threat and challenge” to the county.
“The fact that the section of HS2 between Old Oak Common and Euston will cost £6.5 billion is astounding,” he said.
MPs from around Devon took part in the debate on the county’s railways.
Steve Race (Labour, Exeter) said Exeter is the fourth-fastest-growing city in the UK and the biggest economy west of Bristol.
Around 35,000 people commute into the city every day, and passenger numbers are increasing.
Investment in the rail network would take traffic off the roads and cut carbon emissions, he told them.
Mr Race highlighted the need to complete work to protect the vulnerable sea wall line between Dawlish and Teignmouth, a project that is still awaiting funding confirmation.
And, he said, restoring the Exeter to Plymouth line north of Dartmoor via Okehampton and Tavistock is a viable alternative.
He also said passing loops on the single track line between Exeter and Salisbury would help avoid long delays.
Ian Roome (Lib Dem, North Devon) said trains on the Tarka Line from Barnstaple were currently over-capacity, with large numbers of college students traveling to and from Exeter. Extra carriages are needed, but station platforms are too short.
Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Transport Simon Lightwood said Old Oak Common station is crucial for growth, but would inevitably have an impact.
“The government will continue working with industry partners to ensure that disruption for passengers using the Great Western main line is kept to a minimum, both during construction and once services are in operation,” he added.
Guy Henderson