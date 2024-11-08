Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A30 yesterday morning (November 7) are asking witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called at around 8.25am yesterday following reports of a two-vehicle collision at the A30 Plusha junction near Launceston.
Officers from local patrol teams and the roads policing team attended the scene with colleagues from the ambulance service and the fire service.
A spokesman said: “Sadly, despite the emergency service response, the driver of one of the vehicles – a woman in her 80s - died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.”
An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.
The spokesman continued: “We would like to thank the members of the public that helped following the collision and remained to talk to officers.
“We ask that any person who has any information, including dash-cam footage, that could assist the investigation contact Devon and Cornwall police via either 101 or the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting log number 0143 of 7 November.”