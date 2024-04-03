A farmer worker from Grenofen says he is keen to work part-time but struggling to find a job because employers say he is too old.
David Wills, 55, is a carer for his mother at the family smallholding where he lives and works looking after horses and a hay meadow and maintaining the grounds.
He is not paid a wage and is looking for a job in his fields of expertise and for which he is formally qualified, including gardening, forestry and quarry plant maintenance.
However, despite applying for more than 30 jobs, David had no success in gaining even one interview and when he has asked why not he is told he is too old and cannot keep up with the youngsters in the workforce.
He also has a heart condition which was brought on by a severe panic attack and remains under the care of a cardio nurse, so would-be employers are also suggesting he cannot work as hard as the youngsters.
With a good level of fitness having worked outdoors all his life, though, he insists he is fit for physical labour.
David said: “It’s very unfair and against the law to reject people because of their age. They say I won’t be fit enough to work as hard as my younger colleagues. I do have a heart issue, but I’m a very fit person as I have been active all my life.
“I worked in a quarry for 20 years looking after the plant and conveyors carrying sand and gravel and I’ve been a gardener and worked in forestry and now on the smallholding. It’s all daily physical work. If it’s a fitness issue rather than an age issue, why don’t they ask me for an interview and then check my fitness through a test?
“Some employers do basically say it’s due to my age and use the excuse of fitness. I’m happy to take a part-time job. But so far, I’m no where getting a job. It’s blatant age discrimination. Employers are missing out on a potential large workforce by this attitude.”