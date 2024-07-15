Tavistock fire crews helped colleagues from Cornwall put out a fierce hay barn fire yesterday morning (Sunday).
A crew from Tavistock Fire Station was sent to a farm in Lawhitton near Launceston at 5am to assist colleagues from Launceston and Callington put out the blaze.
A water bowser from Liskeard also attended.
This was a serious fire, with more than 100 tonnes of hay well alight by the time crews arrived.. Extra crew were needed from Launceston to supply more water to the farm’s remote location.
They brought the fire under control but the farmer lost a considerable amount of hay while the barn was also severely damaged. Crews remained on site for the remainder of the day to stop any further fire spread.
Tavistock firefighters have issued a warning to farmers to be on the lookout for possible hay fires after they received a call few weeks ago to prevent a similar incident.
The most likely cause was spontaneous combustion, which occurs in hay that has newly been harvested and so is moist.
A fire service spokesman said: “When the internal temperature of hay rises above 130F or 55C, it provokes a chemical reaction producing flammable gases that can ignite. Most hay fires occur within six weeks of baling.
“Heating occurs in all hay above 15 per cent moisture content. If you have taken any hay in recently and you believe it’s overheating then give the fire service a call for further advice.”