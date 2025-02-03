Men’s community group Okehampton District Round Table has thanked everyone who helped to make their Santa Sleigh community event a success over the festive period.
More than £9,000 was raise through a combination of generous sponsorship by local businesses and contributions from households visited in and around Okehampton by volunteer crews of elves and Father Christmas himself.
The group worked hard to get their sleigh roadworthy for the big trip around the streets of Okehampton and surrounding villages in the run up to Christmas.
The trips manned by volunteer elves from the Round Table gave local children the chance to meet Father Christmas and those coming out to meet Santa put change in the collection buckets. As ever, the touring sleigh brightened everyone’s Christmas.
Round Table chairman Mike Santiago-Griggs said: “Okehampton District Round Table is thrilled to announce that their 2024 Santa Sleigh community event was a resounding success, raising an incredible £9,137.19 to support local causes.
“With the generous backing of 17 locally-focused corporate sponsors, we secured £6,600 in sponsorship, while our festive performance street collections powered by 12 local volunteer groups across nights in Okehampton, Hatherleigh, Sticklepath, South Zeal, South Tawton, and North Tawton raised an additional £2,537.19.
“Throughout December, Santa – joined for the first time by our mischievous new addition, the Grinch – spread festive cheer (and cheekiness!) to communities across the district. The event brought smiles to countless families, with the support of an amazing team of volunteer elves who braved the winter nights to make the magic happen.”
He added: "This event wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our loyal and new sponsors, the amazing volunteers who donned their elf hats, all the wonderful people we pulled favours from along the way and of course my fellow members' families that put up with us checking out for a week to make it happen!” he said.
“Most importantly, we want to thank the local community for their incredible generosity – every donation, big or small, will now go towards supporting worthy local causes. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved as a young men’s club, and we can’t wait to give back to the people who need it most."
He added: “With funds now collected, Okehampton District Round Table will begin distributing the money to local charities and community initiatives, ensuring that the spirit of giving continues well into 2025.
“A huge thank you to everyone who made this year’s Santa Sleigh such a phenomenal success – we couldn’t have done it without you!”
Visit the Okehampton Round Table Facebook page for more information about the work of the round table and find out how you can join.
The group is open to men aged 18 to 44, with the aim both of doing good enjoying social events including rock climbing, pub quizzes and tractor driving, bowls and even an upcoming paranormal evening.