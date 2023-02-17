ROWS of elaborately decorated bras, knickers and boxer shorts strung from the pillars of St Mary the Virgin Church in Marystow not only brought a smile to the face of village residents at the weekend but raised in excess of £1,200 for charities supporting people with breast, prostate and testicular cancer.
The Bra and Boxers fundraiser had people digging out their old undies and fancying them up in all sorts of creative ways to raise raise for the Primrose Foundation and Chestnut Appeal, based at Derriford Hospital.
Joy McSmythurs, who has herself gone through breast cancer treatment, organised the event and said it was about banishing bashfulness over health problems in embarrassing areas. ‘You don’t die of embarrassment,’ she said. ‘You die of cancer.’
Joy, whose cancer was detected by a routine mammogram (the lump being too small to feel), said early diagnosis and early treatment was key to a better outcome and it was so important people took up the offer of regular screening: ‘By doing something as silly as we are doing today we hope people will become more comfortable with talking about themselves and their bodies and we can raise awareness.’
Judging the 38 entries were vicars Rev Andy Atkins and curates Rev Phil Parker and Rev Ghislaine Shortland.
There were also jars which people were able to fill with flowers and place at the altar to remember someone they had lost and lots of scrumptuous teas and cakes to buy.
Winners were: People’s Choice: John Bates, People’s Children’s Choice: May Atkins, Under 7s: Duncan Dawe, 7-11s category: Alexa Holmes, Adult: Anne Lamb.