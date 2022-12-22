A MAN who died in a collision in Chawleigh has been named.
Robert Pincombe was confirmed deceased following a collision on the B3042 on Friday, December 16.
Police were called at around 11.25pm following a report of a single vehicle collision.
The family of Robert has paid the following tribute: “Robert Pincombe, of Chulmleigh, Devon tragically died in a road traffic collision on Friday, December 16, 2022.
“Rob was a beloved son, husband and father and a great friend to many.
“Though he said it how it was and didn’t mix his words, he is viewed by many as a legend and had a heart of gold.
“The family are grateful for the comfort and support which they have received and experienced over the past few days and respectfully request that family and friends are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.”
Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information and hasn’t already spoken to police, to get in touch.
Please contact police via the website here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 quoting log number 0912 of 16/12/2022.