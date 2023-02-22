THE family of Lorna England, who died following an assault in Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter have paid tribute to a kind, generous and beautiful lady.
They said: ‘On Saturday, February 18, our beloved wife, mum, grandma and sister, Lorna England was tragically and suddenly taken away from us.
‘Lorna was the kindest, most generous and beautiful loving lady. Her energy and zest for life was infectious. As a family we are heartbroken by her death.
‘No words can describe the loss and impact. She meant the world tous.
'We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the support, kind words and sympathy we have received.’
The family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss.
Cameron Davis, aged 30, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged with murder.
He is being held in remand and a trial date has been set for August 2023.