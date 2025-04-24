Detectives have charged a woman in connection to an acid attack in which a man sustained serious injuries in Plymouth.
Paris Wilson, 34, of The Quay, Plymouth is due to appear today (Thursday, April 24) at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences – conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap and participating in a criminal activity of an organised crime group.
A police investigation was launched after officers were called to a property in Lipson Road, Plymouth, at around 3.55am on Friday, February 21 following reports of a serious assault on a man.
The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
A number of other people have previously been charged and appeared in court in connection to the incident.