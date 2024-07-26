A pilot project to give more people from all backgrounds experience of computer programming and maths in a fun way has proved a success with family Lego sessions.
The first session was held by Learn Devon for children and their parents and carers in Tavistock Library - called Bricks and Bots. Learning included simple programming through the use of maths, to enable the Lego cars to be controlled through a laptop and potentially a helpful on-screen ‘bot’.
Simon Booker and his son Finn, age six, enjoyed building a Lego car which had to be driven remotely though a laptop computer across a large desk. Simon said: “Finn loves this kind of thing. He’s into computers and games, so it’s perfect for him to bring it all together by creating his own real-life game by building something physically real he can control on-screen. It’s a clever way of integrating maths, programming and playing - the best way to learn. We’re using programming and sensors to create an integrated system which is fun to use. Also, it’s a great way of us both spending time together on something we can both work on - I’m also learning.”
Harris Barclay, six, of Yelverton, said: “I really like Lego. I find it easy to build things. So, the car was good fun to do with two people in it. I have lots and lots of Lego at home. It’s really good to know about programming, it will help with school and I want to be an engineer. I’m going to Lego Land during the summer holidays and I’m so looking forward to it.”
The event was supported by Keri Hurford of Action for Children, based at West Devon Family Hub in Tavistock. She said: “Because these sessions are partly aimed at the hard-to-reach families, they might need a bit more help from my point of view.”
Further sessions will also be held at at Okehampton’s Okement Centre onThursday, August 22 and at Devon Family Centre in Tavistock on Thursday, August 29. Each session is from 10am to midday and is for six to 11-year-olds with their parents/carers. More details on 03451551014 and https://www.learndevon.co.uk/