Simon Booker and his son Finn, age six, enjoyed building a Lego car which had to be driven remotely though a laptop computer across a large desk. Simon said: “Finn loves this kind of thing. He’s into computers and games, so it’s perfect for him to bring it all together by creating his own real-life game by building something physically real he can control on-screen. It’s a clever way of integrating maths, programming and playing - the best way to learn. We’re using programming and sensors to create an integrated system which is fun to use. Also, it’s a great way of us both spending time together on something we can both work on - I’m also learning.”