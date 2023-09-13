A FREE, family history drop in event is being held at Tavistock Library this Saturday (September 23) which will allow for the opportunity to explore the lives of Tavistock’s tradespeople and local businesses from the late 19th and early 20th century.
This will be through newspaper advertisements using online census returns and other records which may also provide ideas for personal family history research.
Organisers can also help with specific, related enquiries but ask that you provide as much information as possible.
The event will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm.