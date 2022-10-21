Diann said: ‘I’m so pleased to know where the grave is. It’s given me a sense of satisfaction and a kind of peace after all these years to have a conclusion. I don’t even remember when or how I discovered I actually had a sister, it must have been when I was very young. It seemed to me that when I was growing up it wasn’t the done thing to own up to having a baby that died. It certainly wasn’t talked about by my parents and that’s why I didn’t know for so long. But my father did give me money to look for the grave at some time when I was older.’