Jane, who is retiring at the same time as her husband Neil, said: “I absolutely love working with children and am passionate about teaching. I always aimed to be a good role model for the children and will miss them such a lot. I’m not sure how I will feel when the school summer holidays are over. At the moment it’s like any other working year, when I break up at the end of term. I’m going to keep really busy so that when it comes to September, I will be distracted and not get too upset about not returning. I also know that if I do anything more than take ‘morale-boosting food parcels’ down to school, I will get drawn back into helping out ­— I won’t be able to resist, I love the place — it’s my second home!