The event will start at Exeter Quay at 10:00 am, where riders will be flagged off by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Councillor Kevin Mitchell. The first checkpoint will be at Crediton High Street at 10:30 am, followed by a breakfast break at Okehampton's Pavilion in the Park at 11:00 am. Riders will then proceed to Tavistock, arriving at 12:10 pm, and continue to Princetown Community Centre for a lunch stop at 12:35 pm. The next segment will take the riders to the junction of B3387 and A382 in Bovey Tracey at 2:15 pm, with a brief stop at Fore Street in Chudleigh at 2:30 pm. The event will conclude with a return to Exeter Quay at 3:15 pm.