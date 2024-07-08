The Exeter Classic Motorcycle Club is set to hold its 33rd Annual Charity Run, aiming to raise funds for FORCE Cancer Charity, Okehampton Community & Recreation Association (OCRA), and Princetown Community Centre.
The event, set to take place on July 28, will start from Exeter Quay and cover approximately 90 miles over Dartmoor before returning for prize awards. Open to all types of motorcycles and sidecar combinations, the run typically involves around 100 bikes. Club members will marshal the event to ensure safety and organisation.
The event will start at Exeter Quay at 10:00 am, where riders will be flagged off by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Councillor Kevin Mitchell. The first checkpoint will be at Crediton High Street at 10:30 am, followed by a breakfast break at Okehampton's Pavilion in the Park at 11:00 am. Riders will then proceed to Tavistock, arriving at 12:10 pm, and continue to Princetown Community Centre for a lunch stop at 12:35 pm. The next segment will take the riders to the junction of B3387 and A382 in Bovey Tracey at 2:15 pm, with a brief stop at Fore Street in Chudleigh at 2:30 pm. The event will conclude with a return to Exeter Quay at 3:15 pm.
The Exeter Classic Motorcycle Club, founded in 1988, organises the Dartmoor Run. The Dartmoor Run began when a winning classic motorcycle was found to be non-functional and missing internal engine components, prompting the club to establish a challenging run for classic motorcycles.