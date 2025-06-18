Exeter Cathedral was filled to the rafters yesterday (Tuesday, June 17) for a memorial service to remember children’s hospice co-founder Eddie Farwell.
Eddie died in March at the age of 73, following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease. He was co-founder with his late wife Jill of the Children’s Hospice South West and became CEO of the charity after her death.
The couple began campaigning for a children’s hospice in the South West in 1991 after experiencing having to travel from North Devon to Oxford for hospice care for two of their children, Katie and Tom, who had life-limiting illnesses.
The hundreds of people at the memorial service were testament to the impact Eddie had on so many, among them being families who had been supported by Children’s Hospice South West. A live stream ensured those unable to attend could also pay their respects.
The service was led by Reverend Hilary Kemp and Reverend Canon Cate Edmonds, with music performed by Mousehole Male Voice Choir, folk singers Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman and La La Choir. Heartfelt tributes included one by Eddie’s daughter Lizzy Farwell who reflected on her “dear Dad” who she was “so incredibly proud of”.
Lizzy said after the service that “to know that he was so loved, admired and respected brings me great comfort.”
Eddie and Jill wanted no family in the South West to have to travel more than 90 minutes to their nearest children’s hospice. This became a reality when Little Bridge House opened in Barnstaple in 1995, Charlton Farm in Wraxall, Somerset in 2007 and Little Harbour in St Austell in 2011.
CHSW’s trustees asked Eddie to take over as CEO following Jill’s death in 2004 and he remained at the helm of the charity until just weeks before his death.
The charity supports more than 500 babies, children, young people and their families every year.
Phil Morris, incoming CEO at CHSW, said he was “deeply committed to preserving Eddie and Jill’s legacy.”
