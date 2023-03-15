April 15, at 8pm: Belgian/German born Laura Lootens is an international star in the making! Only three months ago, the 23-year old classical guitarist won the coveted Andrès Segovia Prize, one of the world’s most important music competitions held annually in Spain. In addition to first prize, she was also awarded the special prize for the best interpretation of the obligatory work all competitors were asked to perform during the week-long competition. During the last two years, news of Laura’s talent and virtuosity has spread, and she has received invitations to perform throughout Europe, including Amsterdam’s Muziekgebouw. Calstock Arts is pleased to present Laura for one of only four concerts in her second UK tour.