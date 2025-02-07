Liberal Democrat MPs will be hosting a Q&A session in Holsworthy this coming weekend.
The event on Saturday, February 15 will give the public the chance to talk to three of the party’s newly elected MPs.
Local MPs Ian Roome (North Devon) and Ben Maguire (North Cornwall) will be joined by Danny Chambers, vet and parliamentary candidate for North Cornwall before being elected MP for Winchester, to discuss their experience of the first few months in Westminster.
The evening will be an opportunity to raise issues from North Devon’s new hospital to potholes, solar farms and the cost of a decent home, says MP Ian Roome.
He added: "I am looking forward to getting into what used to be the West Country liberal heartlands and answering people’s questions. Politics and pasties – what a great combination!”
Danny Chambers, MP for Winchester said: "It will be great to be going back to where I grew up and trained as a vet, and also cut my political teeth. This will be a great discussion, meeting old friends who I have campaigned with for many years.”
Liberal Democrat’s Shadow Attorney General Ben Maguire, MP for the North Cornwall constituency just outside Holsworthy, is looking forward to “meeting folks across the border” over a Cornish pasty.
Torridge district councillor for Holsworthy, Lydon Piper, welcomed the initiative: “I am delighted to see three hardworking MPs come to my home town to take part in political debate. It is something the area has been missing for some time, and I hope people take the opportunity to come along and engage.”
The event at Holsworthy Memorial Hall begins at 7pm on Saturday, February 15. Booking in advance is advised on 07986 783318 or 01769 520210. A reduced rate applies for students and under 25s.