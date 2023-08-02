A man who died following a collision on the North Devon link road at Loxbeare on Wednesday, July 26, has been named by police.
Twenty-year-old Josh Terry Pitt, from the Bristol area (pictured), was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute to him, his family said: “Josh was a young motor-cross rider who enjoyed every second life gave him with the greatest of enthusiasm.
“The oldest of four brothers, a boyfriend, father to a three-year-old boy and loving son to his mum and dad. His loss leaves the greatest hole in our family. We will deeply miss him."
The family, who thanked members of the public for expressing their sympathy, have asked for privacy “so they can come to terms with their loss”.
Police are continuing their enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened at around 1.30pm on the A361, near Tiverton.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage should contact police on their website or by calling 101, quoting log 441 of 26 July.