Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation has launched the first public vote to crown Britain’s favourite butterfly.
From Friday, May 15 to Sunday, June 7 people across the country are being invited to choose the butterfly they love the most.
An alarming 80 per cent of butterfly species have declined in number in the last 50 years due to habitat loss, land use change, and climate breakdown. So this competition hopes to raise awareness of the threat.
Those taking part in the survey can choose from a wide range of butterflies – from familiar garden visitors like the Red Admiral, Orange-tip or Holly Blue, or an elusive rarity like the aristocratic Duke of Burgundy or the mighty Purple Emperor.
Butterfly Conservation has launched a dedicated website with fun facts about every species, where people can cast their vote and even take a fun ‘what’s your butterfly personality?’ quiz to help them choose their champion.
The charity hopes to encourage all ages to marvel and celebrate butterflies this summer and reconnect with nature.
Julie Williams, chief executive of Butterfly Conservation, said: “From Sir David Attenborough and the Royal Family, to the hundreds of thousands of people who have taken part in Butterfly Conservation’s annual Big Butterfly Count, these incredible insects hold a very special place in our hearts.
“Now, for the first time ever, we want to find out which of our much-loved butterflies takes the nation’s top spot. All butterflies are beautiful and we look forward to officially crowning Britain’s favourite.”
The UK is home to 60 species of butterfly, 58 resident including Large White, Small Tortoiseshell and Green Hairstreak, and two visitors, Painted Lady and Clouded Yellow.
Julie says: “It’s no surprise butterflies are loved by people of all ages. Their journey from caterpillar to adult is both fascinating and joyful. It is in this almost magical story of transformation that butterflies have the power to connect people to the natural world, and inspire us to keep fighting for a wilder future.”
Butterfly Conservation’s president, Sir David Attenborough, said: “No one will protect what they don't care about, and no one will care about what they have never experienced.”
With different butterfly species appearing in different areas of the UK, the search for Britain’s Favourite Butterfly could prove fascinating and show some big regional variations in voting.
Researchers have discovered a northward spread for some species, such as garden favourites the Peacock, Comma and Holly Blue, due to climate change creating warmer habitats.
Julie explained: “Some of our native butterflies are garden visitors across much of the UK, some live only in certain areas, and some are more secretive, living in very remote, specialised habitats. But all are equally important as indicators of the health of our natural environment.
“You don’t have to know anything about butterflies! So whether you choose based on a lovely colour, a fun name, what you spot in your garden, or your fondness for a specialist species, it’s what’s important to you that matters.”
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