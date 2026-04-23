The often inspiring and powerful histories behind sacrifices by service personnel in conflicts will be brought alive during a new free guided tour of Tavistock Cemetery in May.
During War Graves Week Tour 2026, run by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) with Tavistock Town Council, an experienced CWGC volunteer will give a guided tour of the commission’s graves.
The cemetery contains 15 burials from the First World War and 11 from the Second World War.
The event follows the success of last year’s inaugural tours on Plymouth Road. This year’s event is on Saturday, May 23, 11am-12.30pm. Advance booking is required as places are limited to ten.
New tours of Tavistock Cemetery war graves are offered this year. Gary Wheeler, Commonwealth War Graves Commission volunteer guide showing visitors round Tavistock Cemetery last year. (Tindle)
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