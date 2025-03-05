Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
If someone genuinely cares for you, they will do their best to make you happy. Even if they have some reservations, they will support your plans. A partner’s willingness to back you like this will motivate you further.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You feel great and that’s all thanks to some exciting developments on the horizon. This hints at better days ahead for you. You will come out on top in a conflict that has been a source of trouble in the past. Just be sure to keep your feet on the ground and don’t let this victory go to your head.
Gemini (May22/June21)
There is nothing to lose by allowing a motivated attitude to take over. In fact, you have everything to gain. If you hope to make a strong impression on a colleague or classmate, your dedication will shine through.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Relationships with friends and loved ones are crucial to your happiness but some friendships can feel unpredictable. For your own peace of mind it would be better not to dwell on negative conversations too heavily or interpret them as being more significant than they actually are.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Pay attention to subtle messages in conversations. What people say is important but how they say it can reveal even more. If you’re too caught up in your own thoughts you might miss the signs that someone is seeking your guidance or reassurance.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You will soon be able to finish outstanding chores from earlier in the month. Before getting started on anything new, set aside some time just for you. Later, having more people around you will make it harder for you to unwind as you find yourself trying to keep everyone happy.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You could find yourself feeling a little down or negative at times but if you push yourself to explore new opportunities you will see improvements in all areas of your life. For it will be through trying new things that your confidence will grow.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Home life feels chaotic. Job and social responsibilities clash with obligations to your family. Commitments you have here, there and everywhere are starting to disrupt your home life. It could be time to make some adjustments.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Tackle any financial issues as soon as they appear. You know that turning a blind eye isn’t the solution so why believe that things will magically fix themselves? To stay in control, you need to stay organised, pay your bills when they are due and avoid spontaneous spending.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You will be the one person who is able to stay super practical even when events are in chaos around you. Plans might go awry and equipment might fail but you will find a way through this. A workmate or housemate will seek your help with a tricky issue.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
There’s plenty to keep you busy especially if you are involved in professional or charity work where you play a key role. That said, your enjoyment will take a more personal turn when someone new arrives on the scene.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
March is shaping up to be a delightful month when your days are filled with exciting events that keep you active, interested and alert. You can hardly keep your feet on the ground when there is so much going on and it will be hard to stay in one place for more than a few minutes.