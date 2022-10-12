World class musicians to perform in the Tamar Valley
Martha Tilson
THE TAMAR Valley will host some class acts over the coming couple of weeks.
With a pure silken voice and lyrics that inspire and captivate, Martha Tilston has developed a successful musical career with a large and loyal following worldwide and she will be appearing at Calstock Hall on Saturday (October 22) with a local support act.
Martha has played on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and festivals, recorded and released several critically acclaimed albums, gained a nomination for BBC best newcomer, appeared as a guest vocalist for Zero 7, toured internationally and worked with the some of the world’s most inspiring musicians.
The past few years have seen Martha venture in to the world of film making, gaining nominations for best arts film for The Clifftop Sessions and recently releasing her first feature film (with an accompanying Soundtrack Album) - The Tape - which is garnering much praise and excitement.
‘Redolent of early Kate Bush, soulful vocals that soar around, an understated masterpiece’ — Acoustic Magazine.
Scottish musician, producer and composer John McCusker will be celebrating his 30th anniversary as a professional musician with a special tour that takes in Calstock Arts tonight (Thursday).
Acclaimed fiddle player John plays and records with lots of different people and has been a member of Mark Knopfler’s band for the last 15 years.
John was awarded the coveted BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Musician of the Year in 2003 and The Spirit of Scotland Award for music in 1999 and 2009. 2016 saw John receive the Good Tradition Award and perform with his band at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards at The Royal Albert Hall. In 2019 John won the Music Category at the Scottish Culture Awards.
He said: ‘I’m delighted to be able to get this special show on the road and celebrate 30 years as a professional musician. I’m looking forward to performing the highlights from my back catalogue and revisiting memories associated with those tracks.
‘It’s brilliant that I’ve been able to make music and perform for 30 years and I’ve worked with so many incredible people in that time. I’ve never had a plan, good things have just happened and, so far, it’s worked out as well as I could possibly have dreamed of. I can’t wait to play with my friends again for audiences up and down the country.
At the Royal Inn at Horsebridge Tamar Valley locals and sea shanty experts Barrett’s Privateers will be performing on Saturday, October 29, returning to a venue where they have been well received in the past.
The group have performed at sea shanty festivals, carnivals and events across the South West and always draw a large crowd.
