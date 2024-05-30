THE INAUGURAL Plymouth Summer Sessions music festival headliners have been announced as Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Madness and Sting.
Tom Jones will kick off the first-ever Plymouth Summer Sessions on Plymouth Hoe on Thursday, June 13. He traverses musical eras and genres, and appeals to all ages and genders. His support act Gabrielle has a soulful voice with hits including Out Of Reach and Dreams.
Bryan Adams is on Friday, June 14, and likely to perform his rock anthems Summer of '69 and Everything I Do (I Do It for You) Adams is known for his raspy voice and heartfelt lyrics. He is joined by Cassyette, a UK rock performer blending punk and heavy metal.
The music of Madness, performing on Saturday June 15, is rooted in ska and known for humorous lyrical storytelling and blending ska with catchy melodies, like Our House and Baggy Trousers. They are joined by The Lightning Seeds and their melodic and cheerful indie pop, including the football anthem Three Lions.
Sting will close Plymouth Summer Sessions on Sunday, June 16. Sting sold 100 million albums from his work with The Police and as a solo artist, with hits like Fields of Gold and Englishman in New York. Joining Sting will be Blondie, the American rock band led by Debbie Harry and their blend of punk, disco, and pop, Blondie has delivered timeless hits like Heart of Glass and Call Me.