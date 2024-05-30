Sting will close Plymouth Summer Sessions on Sunday, June 16. Sting sold 100 million albums from his work with The Police and as a solo artist, with hits like Fields of Gold and Englishman in New York. Joining Sting will be Blondie, the American rock band led by Debbie Harry and their blend of punk, disco, and pop, Blondie has delivered timeless hits like Heart of Glass and Call Me.