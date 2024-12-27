Casting has been announced for Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s worldwide cult phenomenon, Ghost Stories, which is set to embark on its first full UK national tour and will be coming to Theatre Royal Plymouth next month.
After exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories is a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.
When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.
Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) will take the role of Professor Goodman in the Simon Friend Entertainment Ltd and The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production of Ghost Stories. while David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) will play Tony Matthews.
Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) will play Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) will play Simon Rifkind, with Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy.
Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension and the show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15.
TRP strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.