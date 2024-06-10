A new member, Steven Smallwood, has been cast in the role of Aladdin while Neet Lawrence will play Wishee Washee. Other cast members are: Princess Madarin, Emma Wilson; Widow Tawanky, Tim Waine; So Shy, Sienna Miller; Emperor and Empress, Tim Farmer and Melanie Holt-Martyn; Yu Dun Wong, Jenny Haig; Hu DunPong, Sam Dyer; Abanazer, Malcolm Rowe; Spirit of the Ring, Alice Dyer (Mrs Hedgehog in l Wind in the Willows); Genie of the Lamp, new member John Sidebotham (whose son Toby was in Wind in the Willows); Wun Long Poo, Paula Smith and Spirit of the Cave, Polly Thornton.