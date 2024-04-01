Looking for ideas of what to do over the Easter holidays and beyond, to keep you and your family entertained? Theatre Royal Plymouth have got numerous shows to enjoy throughout the two-week break and into April.
There are shows for all ages, with a Stuff and Nonsense joyous show, The Three Little Pig in The Drum - plus two fantastic shows in The Lyric, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Come From Away.
The Three Little Pigs, The Drum, 28 March – 14 April
Join three problem-solving pigs and help them to save their bacon in a raucous, high-octane family show that will make you howl!
There’s a wolf coming… But for now, The Three Little Pigs have tricked him onto a bus. If he catches them, he’ll huff and he’ll puff and we all know how that ends…
On the run and with the need to build a strong shelter our three problem-solving pigs call on you to save their bacon. Be blown away by the world of Stuff and Nonsense in this joyful retelling of a classic tale. Told in a unique physical style with raucous puppets, this is high-octane family theatre that will make you howl!
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Lyric, 01 – 06 April (5+)
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!
Funny, fabulous and feel good, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features an all-star cast including West End sensation Ivano Turco as Jamie, musical theatre icon Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret, star of the stage Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie wonder Talia Palamathanan as Pritti with X-Factor winner and legend Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge and Strictly Come Dancing royalty Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.
Come From Away, The Lyric, 09 – 13 April (10+)
7,000 Stranded Passengers. One Small Town. A Remarkable True Story.
Winner of four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical in London and the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical on Broadway, this smash hit show shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives with open hearts.
Experience this joyous story and soaring music as spirited locals and global passengers come together to forge friendships that will stay with them forever. - with stories of hope, humanity and unity.