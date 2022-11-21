Pudsey joins 200 Morris dancers in fundraiser
There were over 200 performers throughout the day, with Pudsey Bear himself joining in the fun courtesy of the BBC’s Children In Need Appeal, and £1,771 was raised, with every penny going to the cause.
Those attending were: Dartmoor Border Morris, Meavy based, Lodestone Border Morris, Tavistock, Catseye Morris, Dobwalls, Tinners Morris, South Zeal, Plymouth Clog Morris, Plymouth and Plymouth Morris, Wreckers Morris, Saltash, Newton Bushell Morris, Kingkerswell, Grimspound Border Morris , Newton Abbot, Old Town Twelves, Plymouth, Winkleigh Border Morris, Devizes Jubilee Morris, Wiltshire, Glory Of the West, Exeter, Sweet Coppin Clog, Taunton, Enigma Morris, Stoke-sub-Hamdon (Somerset) Otter Morris, Topsham and Borderline Morris, Ilfracombe.
Main organiser Mark ‘Treggie’ Tregaskis from Dartmoor Border Morris said: ‘A big thank you to the very kind people of Tavistock but also to the staff of the pannier market in helping to organise this day, our friends at Dartmoor Brewery, Bob`s East End Café and the staff at the Stannary Arms for all their help in running this weekend.
The Pudsey Day of Dance has raised more than £10,000 since it started.
