James will kick off with a set full of energy, anthemic melodies, and fan favourites like Sit Down, Come Home, and Laid. With decades of music and 25 million albums sold under their belts, James are known for their profound lyrics, and have a top album this year, Yummy, which tackles U.S. politics, AI, and conspiracy theories, all while confronting mortality with resilience and a drive for love in a chaotic world. Supporting James will be Razorlight with their indie rock hits also on stage will be ‘people’s poet’Jamie Webster, and rising star Tom A Smith’s fresh sound - all on the first day.