Next year’s Plymouth Sessions festival on The Hoe will be headlined by Snow Patrol, Pendulum and James, it has been announced today - with further acts to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Live music and event promoters Cuffe & Taylor have confirmed the four-day Plymouth Summer Sessions will go ahead again after last year’s successful first event over Thursday to Sunday, 12-15 June.
Peter Taylor, of Cuffe & Taylor, said:”We couldn’t be more excited to bring Plymouth Summer Sessions back after such a fantastic first year.
“The response from fans was incredible, and it’s clear how much people love live music in this iconic setting. With James, Pendulum, and Snow Patrol headlining, we’re looking forward to a weekend that truly offers something for everyone. Plymouth Hoe is the perfect backdrop for these special moments, and we can’t wait to welcome fans back in 2025.
“Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural event, which drew thousands of fans, this year’s lineup kicks off on Thursday with legendary British band James,supported by Razorlight, Jamie Webster and Tom A Smith. Followed by the electrifying Pendulumon on Friday, and beloved Snow Patrol closing the weekend on Sunday, with further names to still be announced.“
Fans can experience the full weekend line-up with four-day passes from Friday, November 15, with day tickets also available on general sale the same day
James will kick off with a set full of energy, anthemic melodies, and fan favourites like Sit Down, Come Home, and Laid. With decades of music and 25 million albums sold under their belts, James are known for their profound lyrics, and have a top album this year, Yummy, which tackles U.S. politics, AI, and conspiracy theories, all while confronting mortality with resilience and a drive for love in a chaotic world. Supporting James will be Razorlight with their indie rock hits also on stage will be ‘people’s poet’Jamie Webster, and rising star Tom A Smith’s fresh sound - all on the first day.
The famed electronic act Pendulum will take to the stage on Friday Since their debut album Hold Your Colour in 2005, which included massive hits like Slam and Blood Sugar, Pendulum’s live acts have been a combination of visual effects and high-octane drum and bass rock and achieved significant success with their platinum-selling album Immersion.
Closing out the festival on Sunday, Snow Patrol will bring a mix of fan favourites like Chasing Cars and Run alongside fresh tracks from their latest album, The Forest is the Path. Known for honest lyrics and big, emotional sound, Snow Patrol’s live shows balance anthemic energy with reflective moments. With both classic hits and new material, they promise an unforgettable finish to the weekend.