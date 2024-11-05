The beloved St Eustachius Christmas Tree Festival will be returning to Tavistock in the run up to Christmas in what will be its 15th year.
The festival features Christmas trees decorated with love and care by community groups, businesses and schools in Tavistock.
This truly magical event, which opens on Friday, November 29, raises funds for the church’s upkeep as well as enchanting visitors. It is organised by the Friends of St Eustachius Church, running until December 8.
With thousands of attendees visiting each year, the church has raised more than £120,000 since 2010 in aid of the building's upkeep.
Entry to the festival is £1 and free for children.
The dates are as follows:· Friday, November 29, 2.30-4.30pm; Sunday, December 1, 11am to 4.30pm; Wednesday, December 4, 11am to 4.30pm; Friday, December 6, 10pm to 9.30pm, Sunday, December 8, 11am to 4.30pm. All other days: 10am to 4.30pm.