This year Tavistock Musical Theatre Company is celebrating its 70th anniversary with some festive jollity – the fun filled, family favourite panto, Aladdin is coming to the Town Hall!
“We’ve always wanted to do a panto. It’s great fun; there’s humour (obviously tasteful!) and music and spectacle. The show aims to provide a great evening out with a bit of audience participation. And we have camels,” commented director Julian Bennett.
“And a Dame. Yes, I admit, I am struggling to maintain order in the Dame department. Widow Twankey has a fine pair of lungs and a forceful personality but then directing is never without its challenges!”
With a fantastic cast of both regulars like Tim Farmer as the Emperor and newcomer Steven Smallwood in the role of Aladdin, as well as magical scenery by Identity Studio created exclusively for TMTC, fabulous costumes made and designed by Patti Stott and team and a medley of great songs, the show is going to be a real treat in the run up to Christmas.
Oh yes it is!
There are all sorts of surprises and treats in store including some very large and exotic creatures, nefarious baddies, magic carpets, and yes, some dancing camels, as we follow the adventures of Widow Twankey, Wishee Washee and of course our hero, the cheeky chappy, Aladdin.
If you like singing along, booing the baddies and contradicting people when they most need you, this show is for you! If you like a bit of innocent fun and humour, this show is also for you (although some of the jokes may pass above your head!)
So come and join us for an evening of magical family panto. Book early to avoid disappointment.
The show runs over four evening performances and two weekend matinees from November 13 to 17. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through our website tavimtc.co.uk.