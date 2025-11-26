The new conductor of a Devon choir is seeking new talent as he rehearses for two concerts in West Devon.
Mark Bennett, conductor, singing teacher and multi-instrumentalist, will be taking up the baton with the South West Chamber Choir (SWCC) in January.
He is looking for new singers to join this ambitious yet friendly choir: “Some singers join us from choral backgrounds and have really secure sight-reading skills (singing music unrehearsed from the score).
“But we also welcome singers with good voices who learn more by memorising. To help these singers we provide rehearsal tracks to work with at home so it’s not too difficult.”
Mark added: “I’m always excited to hear from a singer who wants to grow and who wants to be part of a team that’s growing too. Chance your arm, get in touch and come and sit in on a rehearsal. We’d love to hear from you.”
The choir rehearses in the chapel at the University College of St Mark and St John (Marjon), Plymouth on Wednesday evenings, drawing members from Devon and Cornwall. The first concert with Mark will be on Sunday, April 26 in Tavistock (more details later).
SWCC’s next concert is at Stoke Damerel Church, Plymouth on Saturday, December 6 at 3pm with a programme of uplifting and inspiring Christmas music called ‘A child was born’.
Stephen Trahair is currently the choir’s conductor, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. He has been conductor for the past 17.
Under Stephen’s leadership the choir has covered a varied and interesting repertoire and championed South West-based contemporary composers, including his own compositions.
For more Christmas atmosphere the choir will also be singing at the National Trust’s Buckland Abbey on Sunday, December 14.
More information on the choir at this link: www.swcchoir.org.uk
