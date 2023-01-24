Phyl’s Follies pantomime Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood by Ben Crocker is currently showing in Postbridge Village Hall, celebrating 50 years of pantomine for the drama group.
Apart from the covid years every year has seen a public performance in the hall
The company is putting on n six fun filled performances over two weekends. Shows started on Thursday and there will be performances on February 2,3 and 4
The cast are all local people who get together twice a week from October to rehearse. This year sees them putting on a pantomime which has drawn together two stories in one entertaining pantomime.
The show is suitable for all the family and will be made more enjoyable by the interaction between the cast and audience. In fact this year they may need the audience’s help to defeat the Sheriff of Nottingham!
The first three performances were held during Village Halls Week (https://acre.org.uk/village-halls-week-2023/) and promoting how village halls provide warm, welcoming and inclusive spaces for all.