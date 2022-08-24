Meavy villagers pull out all the stops for colourful event
Trophy winners at the Meavy Summer Show.
Meavy Garden Society held its annual Summer Show for the first time since 2019, on Saturday August 13 on a very hot afternoon.
Despite the hot and dry weather, members and one non member succeeded in providing sufficient exhibits to create a colourful and interesting show.
Entries were staged during the morning and in the afternoon the show was open to visitors who each received a voting paper to choose the best exhibit in each class. There was a surprise visit from Sky News during the morning.
Excellent scones and cakes were available for teas. A raffle was drawn followed by the presentation of trophies and certificates.
They were presented by the guest of honour, Alison Stoker who is the bookings secretary for Meavy Parish Hall.
One class, ‘A Tankard of Garden Flowers’ has a special prize of a voucher kindly donated by The Royal Oak Inn who sponsor that class.
Over 70 children from Meavy Primary School had entered the children’s class of a decorated piece of bunting depicting ‘Something you can see in the Garden’.
Thanks were expressed to Dr Jenny Sharp for her great assistance with the computing of the entries and results, to David Winter who is the show secretary and all the committee and members who helped for their hard work.
The winners were Pot Plant Flowering: Stephen Pine, Flowering Shrub/Tree: Brenda Burt; Hydrangeas (mop-heads): Brenda Burt; Hydrangeas (lace-caps): Brenda Burt; Flower Arrangement: Brenda Burt; Nicotiana: Maureen Loton; Dahlias: Stephen Pine; Flowers: Tessa Thompson; Salad Vegetables: Barbara Walsh; Vegetables: Annie Inman; Herbs: John Moody; Pelargoniums: Stephen Pine; Fuchsias: Stephen Pine; Pot Plant Foliage: Stephen Pine; Plant in a Small Pot: Barbara Walsh; Mini flower arrangement: Brenda Burt; Flowers in a Tankard: Tessa Thompson; and for the most points in the show, The Gordon Cross Trophy: Stephen Pine. The children’s class winners will be announced at the school next term.
