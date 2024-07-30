A rising star in the world of classical guitar is making a return appearance at Calstock Arts in the venue’s newly announced autumn programme.
After an outstanding performance in April last year, Calstock Arts welcomes back guitarist Laura Lootens on Friday, 6th September at 8pm. She was winner of the Andres Segovia Prize in 2022 and is one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars of 2024’. Laura released her debut CD Albeniz with Deutsche Grammaphon in September last year to rave reviews and has been hailed as ‘a young woman on her way to becoming a star in the guitar world’.
Described as delivering ‘energetic and charming performances’, the highly acclaimed Morris-Begg Duo (Ross Morris on guitar and Ines Mayhew soprano voice) will be playing on Sunday, October 6th at 3.30pm. They will deliver a varied programme ranging from the Renaissance lute music of John Dowland to the contemporary music of James McMillan and Stephen Goss.
The Taiko Drummers will give a workshop (11am-1pm) followed by a performance (2.45pm-4pm) on Sunday, October 13th. The workshop teaches the basics of Taiko drumming.
On Sunday, November 10th, at 3.30pm, Calstock Arts welcomes for the first time, pianist and composer Simeon Walker. His music appeals for its stillness and beauty, but also occasional power and passion.
Calstock Arts welcomes back, on Saturday, 23rd November, at 3.15pm, the wonderful IMS Prussia Cove who will be playing a selection of pieces for strings by Haydn, Bartok and Mendelssohn.