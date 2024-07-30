After an outstanding performance in April last year, Calstock Arts welcomes back guitarist Laura Lootens on Friday, 6th September at 8pm. She was winner of the Andres Segovia Prize in 2022 and is one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars of 2024’. Laura released her debut CD Albeniz with Deutsche Grammaphon in September last year to rave reviews and has been hailed as ‘a young woman on her way to becoming a star in the guitar world’.