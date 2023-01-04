The Church Hall also houses a permanent stall in aid of St Andrew’s Church in Bere Ferrers, with proceeds going to the upkeep of the church and the church hall itself. Village resident Ann Street has been running the stall and the selling of donated items on that and on the internet and in local shops, plus a second-hand book stall, for sixteen and a half years, during which time £19,500 has been raised. Saturday’s shop and café saw her hand over the reins to the stall to Margaret Willmott, although Ann will continue to organise the book stall. Ann thanked everyone for their support over the years.