Elf the Musical opens next week to kick start Christmas in Tavistock
Subscribe newsletter
The curtain goes up on Tavistock Musical Theatre Company’s (TMTC) sparkling feel-good Christmas show Elf The Musical in Tavistock Town Hall next week from Wednesday November 23 to Sunday November 27.
Tickets are still available for the community production of this sparkly, jolly, twinkly, jingley show based on the well-loved film Elf starring Will Ferrell.
A cast of more than 40 actors, including children, have been rehearsing for some months now to ensure that it’s a show to remember.
Santa will also be taking time out from his busy schedule to take part, along with some of his elves, as they help to tell the story of Buddy and his journey to discover his true identity. Taking the lead roles are Ryan Procter who plays Buddy and Anna Dunsford as Jovie.
If you’d like to see the show, tickets can be booked online via the Tavistock Musical Theatre Company’s website — tavimtc.co.uk — or by calling 01822 855030 or 07483 897648.
The show will open on the evening of Wednesday (November 23) with further evening performances on Thursday (November 24), Friday (November 25) — just a month before the big day! — and Saturday (November 26). Matinee performances are on Saturday (November 26) and Sunday (November 27). Tickets are £16 for adults and £11 for children.
Special VIP children’s tickets for youngsters who want to meet Father Christmas and Buddy before the show, which also includes a small gift, cost £16 and must be booked in advance by phone.
Elf The Musical is the first major production by the company since 2019 when they staged the near sell-out show of The Sound of Music in 2019.
Julian Bennett, who is directing the show, says that the cast has been working hard and it promises to be one of the company’s most ambitious productions yet.
He said: ‘It really is great to be back, particularly with such a fun show such as Elf The Musical.’
Covid-19, he said, was a challenging time for the company. ‘We thought that, as a company which has put on more than 60 shows since 1955, we were prepared for anything. But nothing could have prepared us for a worldwide pandemic.
‘Although we have not been able to stage a show, our costs have still carried on for such expensive items such as storage for our scenery and costumes, and insurance.
‘Many people don’t realise that although we are an amateur company, we still have to pay professional costs to put on a production such as royalties, advertising, music and libretto fees.
‘After a break of three years, we all appreciate live performances so much more and we’re thrilled to still be here. We hope that our audiences are as delighted to see us as we will be to see them.’
See advert on page 5
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |