Four-time Olivier Award winner Crystal Pite has reimagined her 2008 work Frontier for Ballet BC. Originally created for Nederlands Dans Theater, this new version has been created on an epic scale for 24 dancers, including four dancers from the Rambert School in London. Frontier is a visionary, enigmatic work, a portrait of the invisible forces that move us, with mysterious black-hooded shadow figures personifying our doubts and fear of the unknown.