Country show at Mary Tavy is a great success
THE rain stayed away for the Mary Tavy Country Show at the Coronation Hall and Recreation Hall on July 31, allowing everyone to enjoy a fun packed afternoon.
There was lots going on from a vintage hand-driven children’s carousel to the popular dog show (with prizes donated by Ron’s Pets in Tavistock), not to mention the famous death defying diving ducks, a flower and produce show (including a children’s class for a vegetable person) and car boot stalls. To keep everyone fed and happy, a range of delicious food was available — a barbecue and vegetarian paella; cream teas; ice creams from Dartmoor Ice Cream Company, candy floss and the popular al fresco bar with Dartmoor Brewery, which supported the fair by donating a keg of Jail Ale. There were also craft stalls inside and out, a skittle alley, children’s games and stalls for adults.
Also as part of the day, visitors were invited to cast their votes for the photos to be included in the village calendar for 2023. Thanks were expressed to those who entered and businesses who are sponsoring the calendar — £1 from each sale will go to St Luke’s Hospice — and to all those who donated grand draw prizes. There was a £100 first prize and and various family fun days out at local attractions.
Pictures by Bev Ross.
