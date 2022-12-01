Gonzo Moose Theatre Company are bringing their latest show Is That A Bolt In Your Neck? to Theatre Royal Plymouth from this week until December 24.
Having previously thrilled audiences with hit shows Grimm And Grimmer, The Thing That Came From Over There and What The Dickens, Gonzo Moose are back with their 12th show, a comedy horror bursting with silliness and mayhem.
A castle looms dark and foreboding over a small mountain village. Inside, Dr Chekhov, the brilliant and reclusive scientist, works in secret.
As the villagers prepare for Christmas they become increasingly alarmed.
Strange shadows can be seen at the castle windows, and every night blood curdling cries of pain can be heard.
What is Dr Chekhov doing? What hideous experiments is he perpetrating? What unimaginable horror might emerge from his laboratory? And will any of it spoil Christmas?
All will be revealed in this wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy horror featuring three fearless actors, switching wildly between myriad roles, all packed into 75 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.
With comedy and thrills galore you willgasp, laugh and be amazed at the horrific experiments, the mind-boggling love, and the sensational death-defying finale.
Inspired by gothic horror movie classics of the 1930s, Is That A Bolt In Your Neck? is a fast-paced, rollicking ride mixing spooky paranoia, surreal nightmare and frantic farce.
Suitable for audiences from ages 8 to 80, the show is packed full of hilarious slapstick, verbal wit, and magical illusion.