Come and sing Hallelujah!
MOUNT Kelly Choral Society is launching its new season with an open door ‘Come and Sing’ event on Thursday, September 8.
Have you ever wondered what it is like to sing as part of a big group, working together to produce an amazing sound? Well this could be your chance.
The event will be held at Big School (the main hall) at Mount Kelly, scores will be provided and refreshments will be available on the night.
The society’s concert at Christmas will feature that perennial favourite Handel’s Messiah and by way of an introduction to this wonderful work the society are hoping as many singers as possible will join them to learn and perform the iconic Hallelujah Chorus.
Mount Kelly Choral Society is a community choir and does not hold auditions. All are welcome, there is no requirement to read music.
They rehearse every Thursday evening from 7.30pm till 9.30pm in Big School.
The Christmas Concert will take place at Tavistock Methodist Church on Saturday, December 17 and will feature professional soloists and orchestra.
