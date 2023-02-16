MOZART and Palestine will be the two principal composers featured in the West Devon Chorale’s Spring Concert at the Plymouth Roman Catholic Cathedral.
The performance will take place on March 4 at 7.30pm and will be conducted by music director Michael Johnson with Buckfast Abbey organist David Davies.
As well as Mozart’s majestic Coronation Mass and the beautiful Stabat Mater by Palestrina, the programme will also feature music by Carlo Gesualdo, Antonio Lotti, Giovanni Gabrielli, Edvard Grieg, Pablo Casals and Sergei Rachmaninov.