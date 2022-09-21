Choirs get together for rescheduled concert in church

Friday 30th September 2022 11:00 am
Share
()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

For those who love to hear a male voice choir — and for those who haven’t experienced it — there will be a fabulous opportunity on Saturday October 1 when the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir and their guests get together for a concert at St Eustachius’ Church.

The famous Mousehole Male Voice Choir will be joining TVMVC in a concert supporting the Children’s Hospice South West.

As Charles Westlake, TVMVC’s chairman said: ‘We’d planned this concert for the autumn of 2020 but covid intervened so we’re delighted to be able to join forces at last.’

The programme will include many well-known songs, show favourites and some which may be new to the audience — all with that rich sound which is male voice singing.

See advert right for more information.

More About:

Tavistock
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0