The community Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs (SSOCs) of Hatherleigh are presentingThe Beatles In Concert at 7:30pm on Saturday, July 20, at Hatherleigh Community Centre.
The timeless music of The Beatles will be brought to life through orchestral arrangements and some gorgeous harmonies.
The audience will be treated to iconic songs such as Hey Jude, Yesterday, Come Together and many more, reimagined with orchestral and choral backing. The orchestra will be offered a new dimension to these beloved tracks.
Chris Anderson, SSOC director, said: “The unique musical arrangements respect the original compositions, while adding a fresh and exciting twist. Lifelong Beatles fans and newcomers will have a memorable experience. This unforgettable evening will celebrate the enduring legacy of The Beatles through a live performance the like of which you may not have encountered with an orchestra before.
“Don’t miss this one-night-only chance to be part of a magical evening filled with music, memories, and joy. You can even come in 1960s fancy dress to be in with the chance of winning a prize for best costume.”
He added: “We at SSOC welcome any musicians who wish to get together to make music with others. We take our craft seriously, but make sure we enjoy ourselves. Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences through the power of music.”
Our new term will be starting in September, with a change of days and times. Keep an eye out for more details nearer the time. Find us on Facebook @standsureorchestra or check our website www.standsureorchestra.co.uk.