Another brilliant concert for Crediton

ON Thursday June 2, virtuoso brass quartet “Bella Tromba” presented a marvellous programme of music at Crediton Parish Church to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The concert was a resounding success, very much enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience.

The next concert in the Saint Boniface Concert Society summer season will be a solo piano recital by Dominic Degavino, a brilliant young artist who has performed in venues across the United Kingdom and beyond, including solo performances at the Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre, London, and concerto performances with the “Manchester Camerata” and RNCM Symphony Orchestra.

Alongside his work as a soloist, Dominic is a passionate chamber musician, accompanist, and jazz player, who has won prizes with a wide array of ensembles, including the “Mithras Trio” (current BBC New Generation Artists) and with flautist Meera Maharaj.

Dominic’s Crediton concert will take place in Crediton Parish Church on Thursday, June 23, at 7.30pm.

Dominic will be playing an impressive programme: Beethoven: “Sonata in C Major”, Op.2/no. 3; Amy Beach: Five improvisations Op.148, Schubert “Allegretto in C minor” D.915; and Brahms “sonata no. 3 in F minor” op.5.

Tickets, priced at £14 for adults (free for children and for students in full-time education up to the age of 30) are available in person from A E Lee Outfitters, Crediton High Street, online from TicketSource, and on the door.

The Saint Boniface Society is a local charity dedicated to bringing top-flight musicians to Crediton at affordable prices.