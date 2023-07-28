Okehampton Flyers coach Vicki Pritchard has been invited to coach as part of the England coaching team at a week’s training camp in Portugal.
Vicki will be coaching the England development squad in double mini trampoline (DMT), along with other England coaches. The week’s training camp will take place at Algarve in Portugal in August. Coach invitations are made by English Gymnastics and British Gymnastics.
Vicki is a qualified British Gymnastics coach in trampolining, double mini trampoline, gymnastics, freestyle gymnastics (parkour, tricking and freerunning), pre-school gymnastics and disability gymnastics. She is also a qualified fencing, archery and cheerleading coach.
Vicki started trampolining and gymnastics at the age of seven, developing to national level in trampoline at Littledown Trampoline Club and later Ringwood & Bournemouth Trampoline and DMT Club. Vicki was lucky to have been taught as a gymnast and coach by Rosie Bascombe, who developed a number of GB gymnasts in trampoline & DMT, including world medallists.
When Vicki retired from competing, she became a judge and coach, and has been a South West coach for the last few years. Vicki’s current mentor for trampolining is Paul Greaves, coach of Olympic trampoline medallist Bryony Page.
Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club has had a number of national achievements at British Gymnastics (BG) competitions since entering BG competitions in 2017, including a FIG Development bronze medal in trampoline, two English Championship gold medals in trampoline and DMT, an English qualifier bronze medal in trampoline, an England DMT squad place and 18 national NDP medals in trampoline and DMT, as well as other top-eight places in national finals. Club gymnasts have also qualified for the British Championships, and achieved a fifth place in an international competition in Sweden.
At regional level, club gymnasts have achieved around 100 South West podium places, with many gymnasts selected for the South West team, including five gymnasts this year and one reserve.
The club is friendly and informal and has sessions in trampolining, DMT, tumbling, general gymnastics and pre-school gymnastics and is setting up extra sessions for children and young people of all ages and abilities.
All children and young people have the opportunity to compete when they are ready, or they can choose to take part at a recreational level.
Anyone interested in joining the club can contact [email protected] or check out the latest news and results on its Facebook and Instagram pages, @okehamptonflyers.