Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club has had a number of national achievements at British Gymnastics (BG) competitions since entering BG competitions in 2017, including a FIG Development bronze medal in trampoline, two English Championship gold medals in trampoline and DMT, an English qualifier bronze medal in trampoline, an England DMT squad place and 18 national NDP medals in trampoline and DMT, as well as other top-eight places in national finals. Club gymnasts have also qualified for the British Championships, and achieved a fifth place in an international competition in Sweden.