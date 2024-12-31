Domestic gas and electricity usage in West Devon has declined following the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.
Energy usage has fallen dramatically across Great Britain in recent years, with the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warning some may be continuing to reduce their energy consumption to dangerous levels.
Figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show residents of West Devon used a total of 152 gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas in 2023.
This was up from 102 gigawatt hours in 2022 and 6% from 113 in 2019.
This made it one of just a handful of areas to see electricity usage rise during this period.
Meanwhile, households in the area used 152 gigawatt hours of gas in 2023 – a rise from 149 gigawatt hours in 2022 but a 14% drop from 177 in 2019.
Across Great Britain, domestic gas usage fell 13% between 2019 and 2023, while electricity fell 6%.
Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the reduction could be "caused by many factors" including better energy efficiency and improved insulation.
However, he warned it may not all be good news.
Mr Francis said: "Research has found that households in fuel poverty are reducing their energy consumption to dangerously low levels.
"Some of the UK’s poorest households use 21% less energy during cold weather than other households, leaving them exposed to potentially dangerous, cold and damp homes.
"With energy bills rising again on January 1, it is ever more urgent that the Government combines investment in long term measures to tackle fuel poverty with short term support for struggling households."
He urged the introduction of a reduced social energy tariff for those who might be at risk of living in dangerous conditions and greater investment in insulation.
The energy price cap is set to rise by 1.2% on New Year's Day.
A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "Our warm homes plan will help people find ways to save money on energy bills and deliver warmer, cleaner to heat homes, with up to 300,000 households to benefit from upgrades next year.
"This will also ensure that new homes are fit for a net zero future, so people can generate their own electricity, cut their bills and at the same time help fight climate change."
They added the Government is doing "everything possible" to support vulnerable families, including through a £150 discount for those struggling to pay their energy bills.