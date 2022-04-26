Employers in East Cornwall using job centre facilities

EMPLOYERS in Cornwall are being encouraged to take advantage of their local job centre and take the strain out of recruitment.

More and more companies are choosing to use job centre facilities to host their interviews, and it’s been a very positive experience for both the employer and the prospective employees, said employer advisor manager with the Department for Work and Pensions Katherine Davey.

She said: ‘It helps the employer streamline their recruitment process. Our work coaches are sifting through applicants’ CVs, matching the right kind of people to roles, and getting people ready for interview.’

The Cornwall Bakery in Callington has been interviewing in the Job Centre recently.

Katherine said: ‘We’d encourage any employer to get in touch and have a chat about their recruitment needs. We have an employer adviser attached to every job centre in Cornwall. We are also organising local jobs fairs, bringing together a range of different opportunities for our customers to move quickly into work. Meanwhile for anyone looking to return to work and perhaps thinking of making a change of direction, there are lots of Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes coming up soon, in hospitality, retail, care, and security.’

These programmes offer prospective employees the chance to gain skills and work experience in a particular field, hear from employers about what the job involves, and have a guaranteed interview at the end of the sessions.